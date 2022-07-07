Advertisement

The North Florida Land Trust’s group president is set to stepdown

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Land Trust will undergo a change in leadership

Jim McCarthy will step down after serving eight years as the group’s president. His last day will be August 31st.

Since he joined the land trust, the operating budget has grown from about $230,000 to roughly $2.5 million.

The land trust is a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving north Florida’s natural spaces.

