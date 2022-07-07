The North Florida Land Trust’s group president is set to stepdown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Land Trust will undergo a change in leadership

Jim McCarthy will step down after serving eight years as the group’s president. His last day will be August 31st.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

Since he joined the land trust, the operating budget has grown from about $230,000 to roughly $2.5 million.

The land trust is a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving north Florida’s natural spaces.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.