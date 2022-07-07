WATCH: Ocala firefighters extinguish burning trailer filled with snacks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trailer filled with potato chips caught fire in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the vehicle fire at 1:48 p.m. at Outlaw Snax on West Silver Springs Boulevard. They found a detached trailer filled with about 40,000 pounds of potato chips burning.

Crews used hoses and a fire engine’s deck gun to knock down the flames. The jet stream along with an extinguishing agent put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

