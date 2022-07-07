Advertisement

WATCH: Ocala firefighters extinguish burning trailer filled with snacks

OFR crews put out trailer fire in Ocala
OFR crews put out trailer fire in Ocala(OFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trailer filled with potato chips caught fire in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the vehicle fire at 1:48 p.m. at Outlaw Snax on West Silver Springs Boulevard. They found a detached trailer filled with about 40,000 pounds of potato chips burning.

A trailer filled with potato chips caught fire in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

Crews used hoses and a fire engine’s deck gun to knock down the flames. The jet stream along with an extinguishing agent put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Ocala firefighters extinguish burning trailer filled with snacks
FOOD DONATIONS
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for money instead of food
FOOD DONATIONS
BREAD OF THE MIGHTY FOOD BANK
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management