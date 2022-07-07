Ocala man tied up after trying to carjack an elderly woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was restrained by a citizen after he tried to carjack an elderly woman while on the run.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials report Normad Rosario-Otero, 51, tried to break into a home near the intersection of Southwest Highway 200 and 60th Avenue in Ocala on Tuesday.

The homeowner confronted Rosario-Otero, and he ran away toward the intersection. There, he tried to enter multiple vehicles and ultimately entered a vehicle driven by an elderly woman.

The victim says he reached over and grabbed the steering wheel and tried to press the gas pedal. The woman pushed down on the brake, stopping the vehicle from moving.

Another person pulled him from the vehicle. When deputies arrived on the scene, Rosario-Otero was restrained with a belt.

He told deputies that he could not remember the incident because he was using cocaine, Xanax pills, and alcohol.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims because witnesses say Rosario-Otero attempted to enter multiple vehicles.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary and carjacking.

