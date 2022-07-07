Advertisement

Pizza delivery drivers targeted by Gainesville car thief

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager, already behind bars, was connected to the carjacking of a second pizza delivery vehicle in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a call in May about a carjacking at Majestic Oaks Apartments. The victim was a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza.

When the driver got out of the car to deliver a pizza, deputies say someone later identified as Keishawn Jelks, 16, pushed past him, jumped in the car, and drove off.

The victim described the carjacker as wearing a black hoodie with a Rugrats character on it.

The next night, Gainesville Police Department received a call about another carjacking using a gun in the Sugar Hill area. The victim was another delivery driver, this time working for Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Jelks was later caught by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies in the stolen vehicle. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Rugrats character on it.

A detective interviewed Jelks on Wednesday and he refused to answer questions about the Domino’s vehicle theft. He then called his mother to tell her about the interview and said “I think it’s for something I did in Majestic Oaks.”

He is booked into Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, carjacking, grand theft, battery, and drug possession charges.

