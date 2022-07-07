Advertisement

Sexual assault case dropped against Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sexual assault case against former gator basketball star Keyontae Johnson was dropped Wednesday.

Alachua County court records showed that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case.

A young woman called police in late February, claiming Johnson had sexually assaulted her.

Gainesville police detectives determined probable cause, leading to the complaint carrying a potential charge of first-degree felony sexual assault.

Johnson was not charged or arrested after the incident.

TRENDING STORY: Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Sexual assault case dropped against Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson
Sexual assault case dropped against Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox
Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office apologizes for voter information card errors
Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office apologizes for voter information card errors