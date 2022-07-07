Sexual assault case dropped against Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sexual assault case against former gator basketball star Keyontae Johnson was dropped Wednesday.
Alachua County court records showed that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case.
A young woman called police in late February, claiming Johnson had sexually assaulted her.
Gainesville police detectives determined probable cause, leading to the complaint carrying a potential charge of first-degree felony sexual assault.
Johnson was not charged or arrested after the incident.
