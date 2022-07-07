Sexual assault case dropped against Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sexual assault case against former gator basketball star Keyontae Johnson was dropped Wednesday.

Alachua County court records showed that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case.

A young woman called police in late February, claiming Johnson had sexually assaulted her.

Gainesville police detectives determined probable cause, leading to the complaint carrying a potential charge of first-degree felony sexual assault.

Johnson was not charged or arrested after the incident.

