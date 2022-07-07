Advertisement

Some NCFL school district grades fall after the pandemic

School District grades released
School District grades released(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida school districts dropped letter grades in a report released by the state on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Education released district grades for the 2021 - 2022 school year. It’s the first time districts have been evaluated since before the pandemic.

Gilchrist County School District was the only district in the region to receive an “A” grade.

Alachua County, Dixie County, Levy County, Suwannee County, Union County school districts received “B” grades. Compared to the 2018 - 2019 school year, Alachua County and Dixie County school districts dropped from “A” to “B” grades.

Bradford County, Columbia County, Marion County, and Putnam County school districts earned “C” grades. Compared to the 2018 - 2019 school year, Marion County Public Schools dropped from a “B” to a “C” grade.

The department of education also released grades for individual schools.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala man tied up after trying to carjack an elderly woman
Pizza delivery drivers targeted by Gainesville car thief
Keishawn Jelks, 16, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Pizza delivery drivers targeted by Gainesville car thief