Some NCFL school district grades fall after the pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida school districts dropped letter grades in a report released by the state on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Education released district grades for the 2021 - 2022 school year. It’s the first time districts have been evaluated since before the pandemic.

Gilchrist County School District was the only district in the region to receive an “A” grade.

Alachua County, Dixie County, Levy County, Suwannee County, Union County school districts received “B” grades. Compared to the 2018 - 2019 school year, Alachua County and Dixie County school districts dropped from “A” to “B” grades.

Bradford County, Columbia County, Marion County, and Putnam County school districts earned “C” grades. Compared to the 2018 - 2019 school year, Marion County Public Schools dropped from a “B” to a “C” grade.

The department of education also released grades for individual schools.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.