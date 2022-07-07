Advertisement

TSA on track to seize record number of guns at Gainesville Regional Airport this year

So far this year, TSA agents have found five guns at the Gainesville Regional Airport.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of guns being found by airport security is on track to set a record, and North Central Florida is following the trend. So far this year, TSA agents have found five guns at the Gainesville Regional Airport.

This year’s number is more than the total number of firearms found in 2019. The current record of six guns seized by TSA, set last year, will be surpassed if the trend continues.

“Why bring them to the airport you know, you’re gonna wind up getting caught anyway so why even take the risk,” resident Robert Gabbard said.

Nationally, in the first half of this year, TSA agents found more than 3,000 firearms. Just under 6,000 guns was the previous full-year record set just last year.

“Bringing it to the airport, honestly what sense. You’re gonna get caught either way ago, so you shouldn’t even do it,” resident Jaborrius McCoy said.

Guns can be brought in checked luggage, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided container, unloaded, and declared at the airline check-in desk. Ammunition and guns must be stored in a separate container.

A fine of $10,000 may be imposed if a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint.

According to the TSA, they are finding an alarming number of these guns, loaded.

