Two people killed after a wreck at an I-75 rest area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened around 2pm when a Tesla driving into the rest area on I-75 near Paynes Prairie crashed into a Walmart tractor-trailer.

The wreck shut down the area for more than six hours.

“It came off the exit ramp to the rest area continued south for a short period and turned into an easterly direction and that’s at one time we had the collision where the tells struck the rear of the tractor-trailer,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, Florida High Patrol Public Information Officer.

A family traveling to Georgia for a baseball tournament saw the wreck from the rest area across the interstate.

“Considering it might have been self-driving that’s very dangerous, it’s very tragic with the deaths,” said Lucas Rosado.

Troopers said although accidents in rest areas are rare they still happen.

“The rest area is the extension of the roadway so it’s not something that we’ve never seen before it happens fortunately not very often.”

Rosado added he is praying for the victims and their families.

“You have to be very careful driving cause on your sides it’s very dangerous and it’s very sad for them so I’m praying for them.”

Lt. Riordan said details of the crash are limited but he believes a man and a woman were killed.

