For your records only: Marion County Supervisor of Elections explains misprint on update voter information cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was over the fourth of July weekend when Dan and Linda Meloche received updated voter information cards in the mail from the Marion County supervisor of elections. They said they didn’t notice anything was wrong at first.

“[I] didn’t even think of looking at the zip code,” Dan said.

Since Saturday the Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, has been flooded with calls about an Arizona zip code accidentally printed on updated voter information cards, which is purely to just inform voters.

“It is not used for identification purposes,” Wilcox said firmly.

The Supervisor of Elections has been flooded with calls about an Arizona zip code accidentally printed on updated voter information cards. The owner of the printing press is taking responsibility, and sending out new mailers with the correct information to everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/B7hkk2pVJZ — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) July 7, 2022

After every 10-year census, each state in the U.S. goes through what’s called reapportionment. It’s required by law that elections supervisors in the state, including Wilcox, notify voters of changes in redistricting, but this time he said, something went wrong with the printing press.

“Something was left on their printer that overrode, it didn’t alter our data, it just basically overrode our valid zip code with the erroneous zip code 86503,” Wilcox said.

The first batch of about 90,000 voter information cards was printed correctly, Wilcox explained, but the second and third order were printed and mailed with the incorrect zip code. Some cards also have the County Commission district incorrect as well.

“So it just got worse as the job went on,” Wilcox said.

The owner of Quality Printing and Mailing based in Gainesville, Tito Calvo said he’ll take responsibility, re-print, and mail 176,000 new cards.

The mistake caused confusion and concern for the thousands of Marion County registered voters who received the letter. The Meloche’s said it’s a sentiment their friends and neighbors immediately felt, writing about it on the community’s online discussion board.

“A lot of people were saying ‘oh, it’s fraud. The cards are being typed wrong on purpose and a lot of people were getting upset by it,” Linda said.

That’s why they want people outside of their community to be vigilant and check the supervisor of elections website so they have the correct information.

“It’s an unfortunate mistake and I hate it for everyone involved. I hate it for us, I hate it for our printer, I hate it for our voters,” Wilcox said somberly.

Residents with incorrect zip codes will automatically receive new voter information cards by the end of next week.

