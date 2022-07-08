Advertisement

BHS students recognized at business leadership conference

Buchholz High School Conference Attendees: Nolan Gao, Vijay Hans, Siddharth Bianchi, Nathan...
Buchholz High School Conference Attendees: Nolan Gao, Vijay Hans, Siddharth Bianchi, Nathan Wei, Kevin Zheng, Max Conde, Noah Hunter and Michele Brothers. Missing: Isabelle Tseng.(ACPS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some students from Buchholz High School were recognized with top honors at a Future Business Leaders of America national leadership conference.

The “Success Starts Here” conference was in Chicago and it was in-person for the first time in three years.

Eight students from the Academy of Finance at BHS participated. Siddharth Bianchi, Nolan Gao, Kevin Zheng, and Nathan Wei received national recognition at the FBLA Awards of Excellence Program on July 1.

Adviser Michele Brothers, Nolan Gao, Siddharth Bianchi, Kevin Zheng and Nathan Wei
Adviser Michele Brothers, Nolan Gao, Siddharth Bianchi, Kevin Zheng and Nathan Wei(ACPS)

“The eight students that attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference made me very proud for their dedication and commitment to have made it to this level and then for four to earn top honors shows the Academy of Finance group at Buchholz High School is a dream to work with,” said Michele Brothers, Director of the Academy of Finance and FBLA Adviser.

