Charter Senior Living will recognize ten resident veterans with a veteran wall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran wall at Charter Senior Living will be unveiled on Friday to recognize ten resident veterans.

The event takes place at 1001 SW 62nd Blvd in Gainesville. It will be from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

One of the featured veterans is the oldest living Korean War female Marine.

The event is open to the community with an emphasis on veterans and their families. Masks will be required in patient care areas.

