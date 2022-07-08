Advertisement

Charter Senior Living will recognize ten resident veterans with a veteran wall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran wall at Charter Senior Living will be unveiled on Friday to recognize ten resident veterans.

The event takes place at 1001 SW 62nd Blvd in Gainesville. It will be from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

One of the featured veterans is the oldest living Korean War female Marine.

The event is open to the community with an emphasis on veterans and their families. Masks will be required in patient care areas.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Circle Square Cultural Center will host a state of the county meeting
Circle Square Cultural Center will host Marion County’s state of the county meeting
Circle Square Cultural Center will host Marion County’s state of the county meeting
Circle Square Cultural Center will host Marion County’s state of the county meeting
Glimpses of India event will continue in Ocala
Glimpses of India event will continue in Ocala
Charter Senior Living will recognize ten resident veterans with a veteran wall
Charter Senior Living will recognize ten resident veterans with a veteran wall