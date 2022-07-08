Advertisement

Circle Square Cultural Center will host Marion County’s state of the county meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County has a state of the county meeting on Friday. The meeting is at 1 p.m.

They will highlight the outstanding accomplishments of the Marion County government and community.

County leaders will talk about the economy’s legislative priorities and infrastructure plans.

This will be at the Circle Square Cultural Center in Ocala. Attendees will have to RSVP their spot.

The event is presented by Chairman Carl Zalak III.

