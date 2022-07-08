Circle Square Cultural Center will host Marion County’s state of the county meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County has a state of the county meeting on Friday. The meeting is at 1 p.m.

They will highlight the outstanding accomplishments of the Marion County government and community.

County leaders will talk about the economy’s legislative priorities and infrastructure plans.

This will be at the Circle Square Cultural Center in Ocala. Attendees will have to RSVP their spot.

The event is presented by Chairman Carl Zalak III.

