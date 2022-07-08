Columbia County commissioners vote to move control of animal services to the sheriff’s office

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners have settled ongoing questions about animal services.

Commissioners were presented with three options at Thursday night’s meeting.

The first was to transfer control of animal services to the sheriff’s office. The second was for the county to run the operation. The third was to move services to the humane society.

Commissioners voted four-to-one to move services to the sheriff, even though they were warned the transition will take at least six months.

