Created Gainesville supports women affected by sex trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Created Gainesville’ is reaching and restoring the lives of women affected by sex trafficking. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio lets us know about the newest addition to their residential program.

Created Gainesville opened its first residential house in March of this year. Created Gainesville’s Programs Director Laura Snook let us know the many ways you can help fill the home with love. Created Gainesville is a local nonprofit whose mission statement is being committed to reaching and restoring the lives impacted by sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. They do that in a few ways. The first is outreach. They meet women where they are at and provide an opportunity for them to know there are options available if they want them. The second is community awareness. They like to educate people about the issue. The third is youth prevention. They like to go into schools and teach their youth how to be safe. And the last one which they discussed with us today is their restorative care programs. They have been operating a non-residential program for many years now and now have the opportunity to operate a residential program as well.

Their residential program is one of the greatest needs of this population. When they started back in 2012, they started with outreach. Basically just meeting women who are being exploited and asking them what they need to have different opportunities for their life. One of the greatest needs they expressed is having a safe place to go. They weren’t able to offer that because of funding. Now they have that opportunity and are able to provide workshops, life skills, career skills, and opportunities to support their safety and sobriety in the context of a safe home which makes all the difference for healing.

There are a few ways people can help support these women. First of all, is volunteering. They have several areas for volunteering and some of them are behind the scenes for people who like to be in support positions and some are direct like client cares. So you can volunteer in outreach, you can volunteer in the home, lead workshops, and there are all types of opportunities. The second is financial support. They are of course a nonprofit and that’s very important for what they do. So their website offers many ways to do that. Finally, you can support directly with kind giving. They do have an Amazon wish list which is the best way to stay up to date on what their current needs are. You can find that on their website or social media. They do have a couple of reoccurring events that they do, so for outreach, you can sponsor club outreach bags. The information for that is on their website. They also have meals that you can sponsor for these women. They have a weekly dinner and fellowship time for the women in their programs and you can sponsor a meal for that.

There are a lot of ways for businesses to sponsor. Many of the services that they provide are completely dependent on their professional partners such as counseling and psychiatry, medical care, those things are provided through partners in the community who care about what they do, and are either willing to offer their rates pro bono sometimes which is amazing, or at a discounted rate. The other ways are for businesses such as contractors or plumbers they can just be willing to offer their services as needed for the house, and again whether that is pro bono or at a discounted rate, they can work with each business to come up with a solution that works for everybody.

They have internship opportunities available every semester and update them on their website with what’s available. It depends on what their current needs are. They are also hiring right now for a couple of positions. That information is on their website with the application and the job description.

For more information about donation, support, or opportunities, visit their website

