Dunnellon man suffered serious injuries after his semi-truck overturned on U.S. 27

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck, traveling east on U.S. 27, overturned on the side of the roadway.

FHP officials say the 49-year-old driver from Dunnellon was trying to pick up something from his floorboard when he ran off the road.

The driver tried to control the truck by steering it back onto the highway when the truck overturned. The driver has serious injuries.

