Florida football receives verbal commitment from pair of four-star recruits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While conference realignment is shaking the foundation of college athletics as we know it, the Florida football program is steady as she goes after receiving two verbal commitments from four-star recruits.

Trinity Christian Academy running back and Nease High School quarterback Marcus Stokes pledged their allegiance to Florida on Thursday.

Why Not Florida ? 🐊 pic.twitter.com/TjTv8qgsxm — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 7, 2022

Webb’s commitment means his family’s legacy at Florida will continue. He’s the cousin of former Gators defensive back Dee Webb. The Trinity Catholic Academy rusher went for more than 1,100 yards in 10 games for the Conquerors. He averaged 119 yards per contest and scored 11 touchdowns. He’s listed as the sixth best running back in the nation.

As for Stokes, the Nease High School product automatically makes fans of the orange and blue think of the last great quarterback recruit to come from that school - Tim Tebow. While Stokes’ ascension to legendary status, like Tebow’s, is still unknown, He did throw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to the Regional Final in 2021.

Florida now has 11 commits for the class of 2023 and is ranked as the 26 best class.

