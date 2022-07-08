Advertisement

Florida football receives verbal commitment from pair of four-star recruits

Webb is the cousin of former Gators defensive back Dee Webb
Florida Spring Game
Florida Spring Game(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While conference realignment is shaking the foundation of college athletics as we know it, the Florida football program is steady as she goes after receiving two verbal commitments from four-star recruits.

Trinity Christian Academy running back and Nease High School quarterback Marcus Stokes pledged their allegiance to Florida on Thursday.

Webb’s commitment means his family’s legacy at Florida will continue. He’s the cousin of former Gators defensive back Dee Webb. The Trinity Catholic Academy rusher went for more than 1,100 yards in 10 games for the Conquerors. He averaged 119 yards per contest and scored 11 touchdowns. He’s listed as the sixth best running back in the nation.

As for Stokes, the Nease High School product automatically makes fans of the orange and blue think of the last great quarterback recruit to come from that school - Tim Tebow. While Stokes’ ascension to legendary status, like Tebow’s, is still unknown, He did throw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to the Regional Final in 2021.

Florida now has 11 commits for the class of 2023 and is ranked as the 26 best class.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Southern Mississippi pitcher Hurston Waldrep (2) throws against Mississippi in the third inning...
Gators baseball receives third transfer commit
Florida Women's Golfer Annabell Fuller stands on the 17th green at Mark Bostic Golf Course.
Gator women’s golf team using summer experience to build for fall
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
SEC unveils conference schedule for women’s basketball
Sean Kelly becomes the fourth person to become the "Voice of the Gators" since 1940.
Florida announces Sean Kelly as ‘Voice of the Gators’