Four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III commits to Florida

Wilson III is son of two-time Super Bowl champion Wilson II
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the fourth time this week, the Florida football team received a commitment from a four-star recruit.

Prized athlete and receiver, Eugene Wilson III, out of Gaither High School in Tampa, officially made his announcement on Friday that he will play his college football for Billy Napier and the Gators.

The 5′11, 165 pound pass catcher hauled in 62 receptions for 925 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, as a junior. In total, had more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and 8 touchdowns.

His ability to create space and make plays in the open-field comes as no surprise because he’s the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Eugene Wilson III. His championship pedigree and production made him the 10th best athlete for the class of 2023, according to 247 sports.

With Wilson’s pledge to Florida gives the orange and blue 11 commits for the class of 2023. He’s also the third receiver in the class joining Tyree Patterson and Creed Whittemore.

Wilson chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Oregon.

