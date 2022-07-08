Gainesville man sentenced to 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 23-year-old Daronte Williams-Vinson is sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and home invasion robbery charges.

Prosecutors say he and two other men broke into a home in southeast Gainesville in March of 2020.

Police say Williams-Vinson shot Ontario Miguel Goode, who later died.

Anthony Byrd and Ricky Nubin have already been sentenced for the crime.

