Gainesville retirement facility unveils veteran wall to honor ten residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ten of the country’s finest men and women were honored at their Gainesville assisted living facility home with a wall dedicated to their service in the armed forces.

Charter Senior Living of Gainesville in partnership with Vitas Healthcare and the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce unveiled the wall to residents, employees and honored guest around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. The retirement home is located at 1001 SW 62nd Blvd in the city.

During the ceremony, these senior servicemen and women who participated in World War II and the Korean War along with other armed conflicts, were given a round of applause and a pinning ceremony was held by Newberry High School criminal justice students. Several of the country’s service branches were represented.

The names of the people on the wall are listed:

Anthony Messina, Marine Corps

Wilbur Grooves, Air Force

Jerome Leyendecker, Army

Robert “Bruce” Jones, Navy

Norman Hallock, Army

Richard Wheeler, Army & Navy

William Evans, National Guard

Fred Snellgrove, Army

John Saffer, Navy

Joe Solsona, CEO of the National Association of Veterans and Families, was in attendance to recognize these veterans and talk about the benefits they can receive from the government. He is appreciative of the sacrifices these men and women gave to our country.

“It’s easy for everybody to forget the sacrifices that were made by the greatest generation if you will. For the rest of us the baby boomers yeah we have our own stories from Vietnam and all as well but it’s important for everybody to remember absolutely,” said Solsana.

Bill Evans served with the Army Reserve out of Jacksonville and has two degrees from the University of Florida. He was touched to be recognized by his community.

“Today was one of those goosebump moment days where you really appreciate who you fought with and who you served for. This day really wrapped up all of those things,” said Evans.

After the ceremony all stood and cheered as these retired military members got recognized to close out the week of Independence day.

