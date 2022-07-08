Advertisement

Gators baseball receives third transfer commit

Waldrep moved from bullpen to starting rotation in 2022
Southern Mississippi pitcher Hurston Waldrep (2) throws against Mississippi in the third inning...
Southern Mississippi pitcher Hurston Waldrep (2) throws against Mississippi in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third time this summer, the Florida baseball team has received a commitment from a transfer portal prospect.

Hurston Waldrep is a right-handed pitcher who will transfer to Gainesville from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Waldrep made the jump from closer to full-time starter for the Eagles in 2022. In 17 starts, he went 6-2 with a 3.20 era, and struck out 140 batters compared to issuing 33 walks in 90 innings of work.

With the departures of starting pitchers Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat, who will likely get selected in the first couple rounds of the MLB Draft this month, Waldrep has the opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation for the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Florida Spring Game
Florida football receives verbal commitment from pair of four-star recruits
Florida Women's Golfer Annabell Fuller stands on the 17th green at Mark Bostic Golf Course.
Gator women’s golf team using summer experience to build for fall
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
SEC unveils conference schedule for women’s basketball
Sean Kelly becomes the fourth person to become the "Voice of the Gators" since 1940.
Florida announces Sean Kelly as ‘Voice of the Gators’