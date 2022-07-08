Gators baseball receives third transfer commit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third time this summer, the Florida baseball team has received a commitment from a transfer portal prospect.

Hurston Waldrep is a right-handed pitcher who will transfer to Gainesville from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Waldrep made the jump from closer to full-time starter for the Eagles in 2022. In 17 starts, he went 6-2 with a 3.20 era, and struck out 140 batters compared to issuing 33 walks in 90 innings of work.

With the departures of starting pitchers Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat, who will likely get selected in the first couple rounds of the MLB Draft this month, Waldrep has the opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation for the 2022-23 season.

