Gators lacrosse hires new assistant coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team has added a new assistant coach to its staff.

Nicole Levy comes to Gainesville after spending the past three seasons at the University of Colorado.

The Buffalo went 11-6 in the spring of 2022 with a pair of top-25 wins to their credit - defeating No. 10 Denver and No. 24 Stanford.

Levy brings a player’s mentality to the Gators staff since she played at Syracuse during her collegiate career. Her 81 assists are ranked eighth in program history.

