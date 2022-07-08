Advertisement

Gators lacrosse hires new assistant coach

Levy worked at Colorado from 2019-2022
Florida lacrosse prepares to break the huddle prior to their Sweet 16 contest with Jacksonville.
Florida lacrosse prepares to break the huddle prior to their Sweet 16 contest with Jacksonville.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team has added a new assistant coach to its staff.

Nicole Levy comes to Gainesville after spending the past three seasons at the University of Colorado.

The Buffalo went 11-6 in the spring of 2022 with a pair of top-25 wins to their credit - defeating No. 10 Denver and No. 24 Stanford.

Levy brings a player’s mentality to the Gators staff since she played at Syracuse during her collegiate career. Her 81 assists are ranked eighth in program history.

