Glimpses of India event will continue in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s week-long Glimpses of India event continues on Friday.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

You can experience the fabric, design, and style India offers as well as a Sari demonstration.

To register for the event, go to mcaocala.org. The event is hosted by the Marion Cultural Alliance.

