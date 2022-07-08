Gov. DeSantis signs order to regulate ‘pharmaceutical middlemen’, lower prices

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order aimed at increasing the transparency of prescription drug prices.

On Friday, the governor held a press conference in Cape Coral to sign Executive Order 22-164. It requires reforms to be put in place with the goal of holding pharmacy benefits managers accountable when overseeing medication benefits for insurance companies.

The order directs agencies to include certain provisions in all future contracts with the pharmacy benefits managers. Those provisions include the following.

Prohibit spread pricing for all pharmacy benefits managers.

Prohibit reimbursement clawbacks for all pharmacy benefits managers.

Directs agencies to include data transparency and reporting requirements, including a review of all rebates, payments, and relationships between pharmacies, insurers, and manufacturers.

Directs all impacted agencies to amend all contracts to the extent feasible with these same provisions.

“Florida continues to lead the nation in ensuring accountability in the health care industry and in introducing reforms to combat rising prescriptions costs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This executive order requires accountability and transparency for pharmaceutical middlemen when doing business with the state, thereby reducing the upward pressure on prescription drug costs.”

