Havana man arrested on drug charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday.

Deputies originally pulled him over for window tinting violations.

They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly nine pounds of cocaine.

The street value of this cocaine is almost $400,000.

Walden is facing drug trafficking charges and possession of drugs and drug equipment.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.