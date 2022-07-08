Advertisement

Havana man arrested on drug charges

Havana man arrested on drug charges
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday.

Deputies originally pulled him over for window tinting violations.

They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly nine pounds of cocaine.

The street value of this cocaine is almost $400,000.

Walden is facing drug trafficking charges and possession of drugs and drug equipment.

