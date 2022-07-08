Advertisement

Home repair funding applications are open for seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans in Lake City

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Any assistance especially being on a fixed income, would be greatly appreciated.”

The city of Lake City and the Columbia County Board of Commissioners partnered to run the emergency home repair program.

Residents who apply for the assistance have to be 62 years of age or older, disabled citizens, or veterans.

Columbia County Public Information Officer, Paula Vann, said they must meet 10 to 15 of the criteria before their application is reviewed by the county.

“You have to have your property taxes up to date, said Vann. “You have to prove that the home needs this repair to be livable.”

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is outlined by the Department of Treasury.

“Around two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars that were allocated to this initiative,” said Vann.

Now that hurricane season is here, funding can be used for the roof, electrical, and walkway repairs.

“I have probably fifty oak trees,” said Lake City resident Barry Thompson. “So at any point in time during a hurricane, I could have a disaster.”

Thompson moved to Lake City from Cocoa Beach four years ago.

Columbia County officials said the funding can also cover plumbing, flooring, and structural repairs.

They say applications will be available until funds are exhausted.

However, Thompson urged those to seek assistance if they are in need. “Definitely not take advantage of it, to make sure that people can get it,” said Thompson.

City officials said the approval process takes approximately 4 to 6 weeks.

Applications are now open to citizens. Lake City residents may apply on the Columbia County or the City of Lake City website.

