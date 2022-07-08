High Springs artist featured at Good News Arts studio

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Caldas opened the Good News Arts studio and gallery in 2020.

She saw a need for an accessible art space for the High Springs community to learn, create and inspire.

“We really want good news art to be everybody’s space” said Caldas who focuses on art education and cultural programming for all ages by helping provide materials and resources.

Along with classes, workshops and summer camps, the studio hosts exhibitions including a series called “A Local Solo” that features artists who have deep connections to High Springs.

“I find that in local communities here is a lot of passion for art and artists that are working, but not a clear path for how to support them. We want to help answer some of those questions. A lot of our local solo artists have never had a show anywhere else but we help guide that process where they can present themselves more professionally to the world and maybe take those steps to show in other spaces after us” said Caldas.

That local artist this month is Kimberly Bossons, who only began painting at the very end of 2019.

“It’s just been a passion, I cant seem to put it down” said Bossons.

The gallery is titled “Kim’s Chaos” and will open on Saturday and be on display for about a month.

The artist describes her work as a little bit of everything, including landscapes, abstracts, pour paintings and more.

“Just sharing my art everywhere, it’s nice. I started at the High Springs farmers market but bringing your artwork out to the elements is super challenging so its exciting to have a more conducive space to share your artwork” said Bossons.

There will be an opening reception of the gallery on Saturday from 5 till 8pm.

Good news arts hosts free summer camps for young artists.

This is made possible by a grant from the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

“They get to learn from professional local artists because we hire local artists to be the teachers” said Caldas.

From one generation of artists to another, the High Springs studio is open to anyone with curiosity, creativity or just wanting to hold a paint brush.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.