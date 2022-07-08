Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man connected to a shooting in Columbia County died minutes later when he wrecked an ATV early Friday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 40-year-old Lake City resident was headed south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue on an ATV around 3:15 a.m. He veered off the roadway and went into a ditch.
The front of ATV collided with a concrete block and the man was thrown from the vehicle, killing him.
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies suspect the driver was involved in a shooting less than half an hour prior.
