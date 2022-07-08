Advertisement

Man with Ocala ties indicted in federal case for harassing Chinese dissidents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former resident of Ocala is among five people indicted by a federal grand jury for harassing people protesting the Peoples’s Republic of China.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Matthew Ziburis worked as a Florida corrections officer but has been recently acting as an operative of the Chinese government.

He is accused of trying to discredit Chinese dissidents in the United States.

Prosecutors say Ziburis and others spied on, stalked, and harassed them.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.

