Marion County leaders host ‘State of the County’ town hall

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of four ‘town hall’ gatherings took place at the Circle Square Commons Cultural Center on Friday afternoon.

The State of the County address is an annual initiative by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to share with residents some of the year’s successes.

County staff says they’re particularly excited for 2022 after two years of the pandemic.

“With COVID it really slowed us down on some of these initiatives that we have so we’re so excited to back out and about with our community,” said Amanda Tart, executive director for administrative services.

Public safety, cleaning up litter, and jobs were just some of the topics highlighted.

Unemployment has dipped down to less than three percent in the county and companies like Amazon, Chewy, and FedEx have boomed.

“We’ve seen such amazing, drastic changes in Marion County,” said Linda Francz, Oak Run resident.“I think we’re having a difficult time getting a balance between maintaining the beauty and the serviceability of the county with increased growth.”

There are three other events scheduled in Salt springs, Del Webb - Spruce Creek, and the Villages.

