Advertisement

Marion County leaders host ‘State of the County’ town hall

Marion County commission holds the annual 'State of the County' address
Marion County commission holds the annual 'State of the County' address(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of four ‘town hall’ gatherings took place at the Circle Square Commons Cultural Center on Friday afternoon.

The State of the County address is an annual initiative by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to share with residents some of the year’s successes.

County staff says they’re particularly excited for 2022 after two years of the pandemic.

“With COVID it really slowed us down on some of these initiatives that we have so we’re so excited to back out and about with our community,” said Amanda Tart, executive director for administrative services.

Public safety, cleaning up litter, and jobs were just some of the topics highlighted.

Unemployment has dipped down to less than three percent in the county and companies like Amazon, Chewy, and FedEx have boomed.

“We’ve seen such amazing, drastic changes in Marion County,” said Linda Francz, Oak Run resident.“I think we’re having a difficult time getting a balance between maintaining the beauty and the serviceability of the county with increased growth.”

There are three other events scheduled in Salt springs, Del Webb - Spruce Creek, and the Villages.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

City of Lake City and the Columbia County partnered to assist residents with home repair funds.
Home repair funding applications are open for seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans in Lake City
Home repair funding applications are open for seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans in Lake City
Columbia County shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck
Lake City ATV Theft Leads to Suspects Death
James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
Trenton man arrested for recording himself sexually battering a child