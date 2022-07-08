NHTSA to investigate I-75 Tesla crash in Gainesville that killed 2

GAINESVILLE (WCJB/AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash. This one was along Interstate 75 in North Central Florida on Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the crash into the back of a semi-trailer at a rest area near Gainesville.

The agency would not say if the Tesla was operating on one of the company’s partially automated driving systems.

State troopers say the Tesla was traveling on I-75 and for an unknown reason, exited into a rest area. It then hit a parked Walmart Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver and passenger, both from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene.

