Ocala City Council voted 3-0 to spend $200,000 on a third party to send out refund checks for illegal fire fee

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With a 3-0 vote Ocala City Council members voted to pay a firm called The Notice Company, Inc. to send nearly $80 million owed to residents for the illegal fire assessment fee.

This is after a court ordered the city to pay the money back. The city council president Ire Bethea Sr. argues hiring a third-party company to handle the payments will make sure taxpayers get what they are owed.

“It takes quite a bit of time to do this we’ve been working on this awhile and we have a third party just so we get the funds to the people that paid the funds.”

This will cost the city $200,000 coming out of their general fund reserve.

Resident Richard Black thinks it’s a good idea for the city to use a third party.

“$80 million is a lot of money. Third-party is great compassion and greater authority for any disposition when it’s reimbursement from the government there’s need to not be a delay in time,” said Black.

But other residents were shocked that the city is spending so much which could be used on other things. City officials said they were anticipating this cost to the claims administrator when the fire fee was ruled illegal.

“Basically have to borrow this money to pay this money back so in the meantime we may not be able to do other things we really need to do. For our citizens whether it’s infrastructure or whatever the case may be,” said Bethea.

According to Bethea residents should be getting their checks starting sometime this week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.