Premier Girls Fastpitch returns to Champion’s Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school softball players from around the country returned to Newberry this weekend for a training camp with college level coaches.

With its fifth year in Florida, Premier Girls Fastpitch is hosting 80 players of ages 13 and up, who are looking to impress the coaches for a chance to gain exposure and live out their dreams of playing at the collegiate level.

A little more than 20 college coaches from junior colleges to Division 1 programs are working alongside the players, running drills for about four hours each day at the three-day camp. After the camp, players will participate in a showcase style tournament, with exposure being the prize. Teams will participate in three seeding games, which then leads into a double elimination bracket with games running all weekend.

With the coaches, the players spend an hour on defensive drills, and then another hour on offensive drills such as bunting and base running, before playing a scrimmage game prior to the tournaments as the coaches watch.

This creates the opportunity for players to ask questions, get to know the coaches, and show off their skills for a chance to maybe even win a scholarship this weekend.

“Quite frankly I wouldn’t be shocked if we didn’t have an offer or two this weekend where a young lady will be able to, you know, decide if she wants to pursue her dreams at that school,” said Bill Hoopes, the Florida State Director for Premier Girls Fastpitch. “So it’s a great opportunity for not only the kids but for the coaches to be able to find the prospects they are looking for to fill their teams as well.”

This will be the last camp hosted for the next couple months. They’ll begin again starting in September.

