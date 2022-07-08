Advertisement

Premier Girls Fastpitch returns to Champion’s Park

A high school-aged softball player takes batting practice at Champions Park.
A high school-aged softball player takes batting practice at Champions Park.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school softball players from around the country returned to Newberry this weekend for a training camp with college level coaches.

With its fifth year in Florida, Premier Girls Fastpitch is hosting 80 players of ages 13 and up, who are looking to impress the coaches for a chance to gain exposure and live out their dreams of playing at the collegiate level.

A little more than 20 college coaches from junior colleges to Division 1 programs are working alongside the players, running drills for about four hours each day at the three-day camp. After the camp, players will participate in a showcase style tournament, with exposure being the prize. Teams will participate in three seeding games, which then leads into a double elimination bracket with games running all weekend.

With the coaches, the players spend an hour on defensive drills, and then another hour on offensive drills such as bunting and base running, before playing a scrimmage game prior to the tournaments as the coaches watch.

This creates the opportunity for players to ask questions, get to know the coaches, and show off their skills for a chance to maybe even win a scholarship this weekend.

“Quite frankly I wouldn’t be shocked if we didn’t have an offer or two this weekend where a young lady will be able to, you know, decide if she wants to pursue her dreams at that school,” said Bill Hoopes, the Florida State Director for Premier Girls Fastpitch. “So it’s a great opportunity for not only the kids but for the coaches to be able to find the prospects they are looking for to fill their teams as well.”

This will be the last camp hosted for the next couple months. They’ll begin again starting in September.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

UF football press conference, Feb. 11
Four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III commits to Florida
Southern Mississippi pitcher Hurston Waldrep (2) throws against Mississippi in the third inning...
Gators baseball receives third transfer commit
Florida Spring Game
Florida football receives verbal commitment from pair of four-star recruits
Florida Women's Golfer Annabell Fuller stands on the 17th green at Mark Bostic Golf Course.
Gator women’s golf team using summer experience to build for fall