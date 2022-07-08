Putnam County Sheriff’s Office plans to use body cameras

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is trialing body cameras for deputies and will soon choose a company.

The sheriff’s office has a select number of deputies testing the Axon body cameras as part of the final stages of the selection process. A committee, formed after Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach tasked the department with getting cameras, will recommend a system.

The proposed cameras are turned on by deputies but will automatically start recording if a gun or taser is pulled from its holster. The cameras do not have night vision or wide angles.

The sheriff’s office is expected to pay $75,000 a year in storage costs for the system. That’s on top of the hardware costs for the first year and labor costs for employees to maintain records.

“My concern to our residents was the cost of body cameras,” DeLoach said. “However with the changing atmosphere on a national scale, I believe it is in our best interest to showcase the professionalism, heroic actions, and interactions we have with our community.”

Putnam County Sheriff's Office tests body cameras (PCSO)

After a contract is signed, the sheriff’s office will roll out the cameras to 25 percent of the force at a time.

