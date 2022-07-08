Advertisement

Shots fired at Gainesville community center

GPD investigates shooting
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after shots were fired at a community center Friday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened after 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center on Northeast 8th Avenue.

Multiple rounds hit the building but none of the staff or children inside were harmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

TRENDING: NHTSA to investigate I-75 Tesla crash in Gainesville that killed 2

Officers ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Combined Communications Center at: 352-955-1818. If it is an emergency, call 911 immediately. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867.

