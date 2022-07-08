Single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New affordable housing could come to Gainesville if the city commission votes to get rid of single-family zoning.

One resident called out City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, who claims this will not get rid of homes in historically black neighborhoods.

The city commissioner is sticking to that claim.

Sixty-three percent of single-family houses could be converted into quadruplexes, this allows more space.

I asked City Commissioner Hayes-Santos if eliminating single-family zoning is going to get rid of historically black neighborhoods.

“It does not make any changes to historically black neighborhoods like Fifth Avenue and the majority of Duval. It leaves those neighborhoods unchanged because they’re not zoned single-family because of, things put in place in the past, " said Gainesville City Commissioner District 4 Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Former Architecture Professor Kim Tanser refuted Hayes-Santos claims.

“Hayes-Santos said that two historically black neighborhoods, the Fifth Avenue Pleasant Street and Duval neighborhood, are no longer single-family zoning similarly, that is incorrect. Both the fifth avenue pleasant street neighborhood and the Duval neighborhood have two types of single-family zoning, " said resident Kim Tanser.

Hayes-Santos said the city is aiming to prevent sprawl and to help reduce the cost of living.

Already three Commissioners are in favor of getting rid of single-family zoning. They plan to vote next Wednesday.

A petition is on Change.org to stop change, so far it has gotten over 1300 votes.

