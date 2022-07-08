Advertisement

Single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

By Tatiana Parish
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New affordable housing could come to Gainesville if the city commission votes to get rid of single-family zoning.

One resident called out City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, who claims this will not get rid of homes in historically black neighborhoods.

The city commissioner is sticking to that claim.

Sixty-three percent of single-family houses could be converted into quadruplexes, this allows more space.

I asked City Commissioner Hayes-Santos if eliminating single-family zoning is going to get rid of historically black neighborhoods.

“It does not make any changes to historically black neighborhoods like Fifth Avenue and the majority of Duval. It leaves those neighborhoods unchanged because they’re not zoned single-family because of, things put in place in the past, " said Gainesville City Commissioner District 4 Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Former Architecture Professor Kim Tanser refuted Hayes-Santos claims.

“Hayes-Santos said that two historically black neighborhoods, the Fifth Avenue Pleasant Street and Duval neighborhood, are no longer single-family zoning similarly, that is incorrect. Both the fifth avenue pleasant street neighborhood and the Duval neighborhood have two types of single-family zoning, " said resident Kim Tanser.

Hayes-Santos said the city is aiming to prevent sprawl and to help reduce the cost of living.

Already three Commissioners are in favor of getting rid of single-family zoning. They plan to vote next Wednesday.

A petition is on Change.org to stop change, so far it has gotten over 1300 votes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Single family housing zoning in jeopardy
Single family housing zoning in jeopardy
Ziburis is accused of trying to discredit Chinese dissidents in the US.
Man with Ocala ties indicted in federal case for harassing Chinese dissidents
Man with Ocala ties indicted in federal case for harassing Chinese dissidents
Ocala City Council voted 3-0 to spend $200,000 on a third party to send out refund checks for...
Ocala City Council vote 3-0 spending $200,000 towards a third-party to send out refund checks for illegal fire fee