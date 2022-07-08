Advertisement

Trenton man arrested for recording himself sexually battering a child

James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces a capital sexual battery charge after he recorded himself abusing a four-year-old child.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 4 from a woman accusing James Sapp, 23, of sexually abusing her child. She found evidence of the sexual battery on Sapp’s phone.

Detectives confirmed his phone was used to record the sexual act.

Along with the capital sexual battery charge, Sapp is charged with using a two-way communication device to commit a felony. He was booked on a more than $1 million bond.

