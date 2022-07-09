Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation.

32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, they made four total arrests in the operation.

Downing is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held at the Dixie County Jail.

