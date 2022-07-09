Advertisement

Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation.

32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, they made four total arrests in the operation.

Downing is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held at the Dixie County Jail.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies seek missing and endangered woman

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Nya Reed performs on floor during a Gators gymnastics meet.
Gators Reed returning to gymnastics team for fifth season
Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth
Law enforcement officials are not releasing any more information on this death investigation at...
Death investigation underway in Suwannee County
Death investigation underway in Suwannee County