Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak.

Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak.

The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office announced the investigation Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are not releasing any more information on this death investigation at this time.

TRENDING STORY: No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Nya Reed performs on floor during a Gators gymnastics meet.
Gators Reed returning to gymnastics team for fifth season
The special operation led to four arrests
Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth
Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth
Death investigation underway in Suwannee County