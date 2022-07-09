Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak.

Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak.

The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office announced the investigation Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are not releasing any more information on this death investigation at this time.

