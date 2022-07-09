Advertisement

Florida’s Nya Reed returning to gymnastics team for fifth season

Reed posted eight vault marks of 9.9 or better in 2022
Nya Reed will compete one final season for the Florida gymnastics team.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans of the Florida gymnastics team have even more reason to stand up and holler for the 2022-23 season, after floor phenom Nya Reed announced on her social media she is returning to the team for a fifth season.

Reed made the announcement on her social media Friday evening. This past spring, Reed recorded a pair of perfect 10′s on the floor to become the fifth Gator with multiple perfecto’s on the apparatus. She also posted eight scores on the vault of 9.9 or higher while helping Florida finish runners-up at the National Championships.

