Gators Guscette transferring to Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Year after year, players come and go through college programs for various reasons. Some graduate, some get home sick, and some leave for a fresh start.

Consider Gators catcher Mac Guscette in the camp of the latter.

The rising junior is transferring from Florida to Southeastern Conference rival, Alabama. As a true freshman, Guscette started 16 of 21 games behind the plate. He batted .298, through 57 at bats with three doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and six walks. He also had a career-high four hits against Texas A&M on March 18. That contest was one of three multi-hit games for him.

However, with the addition of B.T. Riopelle to the team, Guscette plateau’d and stayed in Riopelle’s shadow for most of the 2021-22 season. Riopelle started 62 of 64 games behind the plate, at first base, and as a designated hitter, while Guscette only started 30 of 36 games for the orange and blue. He only batted .238 as a sophomore but did set a career high with 25 hits, five home runs, four doubles, 18 RBI, 15 runs and one stolen base.

Florida went 3-1 this season against Alabama. The Gators took 2-3 from the Crimson Tide in the regular season, then bested them in the SEC Tournament.

