Marion County deputies seek missing and endangered woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 64-year-old Deborah Gutierrez was last seen late Thursday evening.

She left her residence in Ocala and was last seen driving her 2022 Honda SUV in the southwest part of Marion County.

Deborah left behind written statements that have her family and law enforcement concerned for her safety.

TRENDING STORY: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office plans to use body cameras

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.