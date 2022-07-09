Advertisement

Marion County deputies seek missing and endangered woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 64-year-old Deborah Gutierrez was last seen late Thursday evening.

She left her residence in Ocala and was last seen driving her 2022 Honda SUV in the southwest part of Marion County.

Deborah left behind written statements that have her family and law enforcement concerned for her safety.

Marion Cultural Alliance wraps up week of events
