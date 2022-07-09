Marion Cultural Alliance wraps up week of events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County got a taste of Indian culture and the meaning of traditional clothing and dances.

The Marion Cultural Alliance wrapped up a week full of events teaching people about the culture.

The theme was called Glimpses of India.

People learned about Indian art, music, dancing, and how to drape a saree.

One woman tells TV20 that it’s her daughter’s first time wearing traditional clothing.

“I really wanted her to come and get the true taste of an Indian woman and how she should look like,” says Aparna Shukla, a volunteer at the event. “She is actually very excited she on her own said, ‘Mom I’m very excited to come to this event and I want to learn and I want to teach others how to wear saree.’”

Sarees were draped over the guests as they took pictures to remember the moment.

