Advertisement

Marion Cultural Alliance wraps up week of events

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County got a taste of Indian culture and the meaning of traditional clothing and dances.

The Marion Cultural Alliance wrapped up a week full of events teaching people about the culture.

The theme was called Glimpses of India.

People learned about Indian art, music, dancing, and how to drape a saree.

One woman tells TV20 that it’s her daughter’s first time wearing traditional clothing.

“I really wanted her to come and get the true taste of an Indian woman and how she should look like,” says Aparna Shukla, a volunteer at the event. “She is actually very excited she on her own said, ‘Mom I’m very excited to come to this event and I want to learn and I want to teach others how to wear saree.’”

Sarees were draped over the guests as they took pictures to remember the moment.

TRENDING STORY: BHS students recognized at business leadership conference

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

TEEN WALKS AFTER SHARK ATTACK
TEEN WALKS AFTER SHARK ATTACK
Marion County deputies seek missing and endangered woman
Marion Cultural Alliance wraps up week of events
She left behind written statements that have her family and law enforcement concerned for her...
Marion County deputies seek missing and endangered woman