Missing Marion County woman found dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect foul play after a missing woman was found dead.

Deputies say Deborah Gutierrez, 64, was last seen on July 7 driving her SUV in the southwest part of Marion County.

She was found dead on Tuesday. Deputies do not suspect any foul play.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

