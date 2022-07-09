Missing Marion County woman found dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect foul play after a missing woman was found dead.

Deputies say Deborah Gutierrez, 64, was last seen on July 7 driving her SUV in the southwest part of Marion County.

She was found dead on Tuesday. Deputies do not suspect any foul play.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

