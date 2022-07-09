Missing Marion County woman found dead
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect foul play after a missing woman was found dead.
Deputies say Deborah Gutierrez, 64, was last seen on July 7 driving her SUV in the southwest part of Marion County.
She was found dead on Tuesday. Deputies do not suspect any foul play.
The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”
