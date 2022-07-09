Advertisement

No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting took place around six Friday evening in East Gainesville on NE 8th Ave.

It happened outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center, which just opened less three weeks ago.

One witness who would only identify himself as “Dread” said he was sitting at his Jamaican food truck when a group of teens walked by and started shooting.

“I was sitting right here when kids started shooting up the whole place coming down the block it’s really crazy around here we have to make a change to this kids are out here acting wild.”

He said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in this area and wants the shootings to stop.

“Everybody wants to walk around with the biggest gun, everybody has the biggest gun. Who has the biggest extension clip. This is wild, wild west going on around here it’s the wild west.”

Officers said multiple bullets hit the building, but nobody was harmed. They are still searching for the suspects.

