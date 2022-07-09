Shark attack victim takes first steps

KEATON BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage girl is taking her first steps again after surviving a vicious shark attack.

Addison Beatha was scalloping last week at Keaton Beach. That’s when she got caught by surprise and a shark began biting her.

After the shark attack, doctors tried to save Addison’s leg but they were unable to. Only 6 days after the attack she was able to take her first steps.

While the attack was going on Addison’s brother Rhett who was right next to her, helped fight the shark off.

Chris Leggett a man driving a boat saw Addison’s brother fighting to keep her above water.

“I was able to look back just in time to see the shark’s tail. I pulled over next to her, where I found her brother Rhett, holding her up above the water. We were able to drag her into my boat. After we put a tourniquet on her leg, " said Chris Leggett.

Leggett thinks it isn’t always dangerous to swim at the beach.

“I do, honestly. I think it was a very freak accident. I’m so sad that it happened to her. I can’t imagine honestly what she is going through, " said Chris Leggett.

He also said the shark was large. Addison is receiving support from people on Facebook.

Her page “Fight Like Addison” has more than 13,000 likes.

The community is coming together by hosting a fundraiser to support her. If you want to donate or send Addison a card, the address is 100 plantation Rd, Perry, FL 32348.

