Advertisement

Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.(Source: Indian River County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in Florida said they’ve arrested a woman for hiding her mother’s body in a deep freezer so she could keep her disability payments.

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Police arrested her on Thursday, but investigators said they found the body of 93-year-old Marie Hoskins in April during a wellness check.

The elder Hoskins died of natural causes two weeks before being placed in the chest freezer.

The daughter is accused of failing to report her mother’s death and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says
Pat Cipollone, an ex-Trump White House counsel, concludes his closed-door meeting with the...
Cipollone speaks to House Jan. 6 panel
According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say