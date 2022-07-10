Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work.
22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart.
Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers, Jackson had also attempted to purchase a phone and watch using a disabled elderly man’s information.
Jackson is being held at the Alachua County Jail.
His bond is set at $35,000.
