Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work.

22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart.

Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers, Jackson had also attempted to purchase a phone and watch using a disabled elderly man’s information.

Jackson is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

His bond is set at $35,000.

