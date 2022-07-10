Advertisement

A Gainesville man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death

25-year-old Brian Burns was arrested early this morning after witnesses found the body of his...
25-year-old Brian Burns was arrested early this morning after witnesses found the body of his "on and off girlfriend" at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th street.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death and then attempting to get rid of the evidence.

25-year-old Brian Burns was arrested early this morning after witnesses found the body

of his “on and off girlfriend” at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th street.

Burns was arrested in the parking lot on an unrelated warrant.

When asked about the murder, Burns initially denied then admitted to stabbing the victim three times with a letter opener.

He then attempted to get rid of his DNA by cleaning the scene with bleach.

Burns is being held in the Alachua County jail on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

He is being held on a bond of over 2 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Two people are safe after they were shot in Gainesville overnight
Two people are safe after they were shot in Gainesville overnight
Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center
Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center
Teams tested their physical and mental strength during a CrossFit competition
Teams tested their physical and mental strength during a CrossFit competition
Dogs from all breads competed to be best in show.
Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center