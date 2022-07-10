A Gainesville man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death and then attempting to get rid of the evidence.

25-year-old Brian Burns was arrested early this morning after witnesses found the body

of his “on and off girlfriend” at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th street.

Burns was arrested in the parking lot on an unrelated warrant.

When asked about the murder, Burns initially denied then admitted to stabbing the victim three times with a letter opener.

He then attempted to get rid of his DNA by cleaning the scene with bleach.

Burns is being held in the Alachua County jail on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

He is being held on a bond of over 2 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.