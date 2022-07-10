Keystone Heights teen hit while riding bicycle in Clay County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Keystone Heights is in serious condition after a crash in Clay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 15-year-old was traveling on County Road 209 heading north in the southbound lane.

When he crossed the road near Ravenwood Drive, he was hit by a SUV traveling north.

The teen was not wearing a helmet.

TRENDING STORY: Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.