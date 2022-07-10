Advertisement

Keystone Heights teen hit while riding bicycle in Clay County

Troopers say the teen was not wearing a helmet
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Keystone Heights is in serious condition after a crash in Clay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 15-year-old was traveling on County Road 209 heading north in the southbound lane.

When he crossed the road near Ravenwood Drive, he was hit by a SUV traveling north.

The teen was not wearing a helmet.

