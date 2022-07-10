Keystone Heights teen hit while riding bicycle in Clay County
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Keystone Heights is in serious condition after a crash in Clay County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 15-year-old was traveling on County Road 209 heading north in the southbound lane.
When he crossed the road near Ravenwood Drive, he was hit by a SUV traveling north.
The teen was not wearing a helmet.
