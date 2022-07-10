Nearly 200 people attended a farm equipment and livestock auction in Archer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - TNT Specialties and Phoenix Auction Marketing hosted a farm equipment and livestock auction in Archer.

Organizers said nearly 200 people gathered to watch items make it across the auction block.

Some of the things that were in high demand were livestock, such as chickens and and goats, as well as several tractors from the 30′s, 40′s and 50′s.

“Anybody who is looking for a good deal should come out here. I mean some of these tractors and stuff probably cost about $10,000 new. But they are selling for $1000 or $2000. You know you can really save a lot of money,” said Megan Lacy, organizer and manager at Phoenix Auction Marketing.

Organizers said they hope to host auctions every second Saturday of the month.

The next auction will be on August 13th.

