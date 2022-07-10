Advertisement

Nearly 200 people attended a farm equipment and livestock auction in Archer

Organizers said nearly 200 people gathered to watch items make it across the auction block.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - TNT Specialties and Phoenix Auction Marketing hosted a farm equipment and livestock auction in Archer.

Some of the things that were in high demand were livestock, such as chickens and and goats, as well as several tractors from the 30′s, 40′s and 50′s.

“Anybody who is looking for a good deal should come out here. I mean some of these tractors and stuff probably cost about $10,000 new. But they are selling for $1000 or $2000. You know you can really save a lot of money,” said Megan Lacy, organizer and manager at Phoenix Auction Marketing.

Organizers said they hope to host auctions every second Saturday of the month.

The next auction will be on August 13th.

